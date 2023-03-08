“Nollywood Is Not A Safe Place For Young Girls” – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has called on celebrities and movie producers to stop employing female teenagers, noting that the movie industry is not a place for young girls.

Regina stated this via her Instagram page while narrating her encounter with a young girl on set.

The billionaire wife, who kicked off with acting as a child, bemoaned how unsafe the industry was for young girls as she narrated an encounter with a 14-year old make-up artiste on set in Delta State.

She said: “I met a 14-year-old girl wearing a short skirt and a crop top and working under another young guy on the movie set who claims to be a make-up artist. Her parents are far away in Port Harcourt, and she came to Lagos last year. She sleeps in different hotel rooms with whoever agrees to accommodate her every night and is unwilling to return to her parents. This girl told me that she is here to learn but trust me, I know the industry, and it is not a safe place for young girls.”

She added that celebrities, and movie producers, should say no to child abuse and endeavor to keep the industry clean.