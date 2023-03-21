NPC To Deploy 17,000 Personnel For Census In Osun

The National Population Commission (NPC), has said that the agency will deploy 17,000 personnel for the conduct of the 2023 census in Osun State.

The Commission also said it has started meeting with communities, where border issues are on-going, to ensure a crisis-free exercise.

The NPC Federal Commissioner representing Osun, Mudashiru Hussain while addressing journalists in Osogbo on Monday, said the commission decided to deploy adequate numbers of personnel to complete the task timely.

READ ALSO: Man Hails Mechanic For Returning N10.8m Mistakenly Sent To His Account

His words: “In Osun State, we are engaging 17,000 personnel for the population and housing census for 2023. We have trained them including the facilitator, enumerator and supervisor. A special workforce has also been trained which will be responsible for maintaining the Personal Digital Assistant gadget on the field. We have also trained the monitoring and evaluation team and other administrators.

“We are ready for the census because the President has graciously approved 60 percent of Personal Digital Assistant, PDA, gadget from oversee and 40 percent for local gadgets. We have taken delivery of over 70 percent of the gadget and before May we will take the delivery of the remaining equipment.”