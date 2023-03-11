NSCDC Arrests Fake Currency Merchants, Seizes $64,800, N1.97m

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested two syndicates allegedly involved in offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, cheating, obtaining by tricks and production/distribution of counterfeited US Dollars and new Naira notes.

Director, Public Relations at teg NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja, Commandant Olusola Odumosu in a statement on Friday said the arrests were effected by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS).

“One of the groups arrested which consisted of four male adults were caught in possession of fake sixty-four thousand, eight hundred US dollars ($64,800) and four hundred and seventy-five thousand naira (N475,000) notes, while fake notes of N1.5m was also seized from the second group consisting of five male adults

“The names of members of the syndicate arrested with the sum of N1.5m are ; Dantala Omale, ‘M’, 30yrs, Plateau State, Musa Abdullahi, ‘M’ 24yrs, Plateau state, Audu Abdulazeez, ‘M’, 56yrs, Gombe State, Umar Hassan ‘M’, 46yrs, plateau state and Mahammadu Badaru Yakubu ‘M’ 30yrs, Nasarawa State.

“The arrest was effected when one Dantala Omale was lured to Nasarawa from Plateau state and picked up by the squad on the 22nd of February, 2023, with fake new naira notes of N412,000”, he stated.

According to him, the arrested suspect confessed getting the fake notes from Musa Abdullahi (aka Baballe) which led to the arrest of Abdullahi on 22nd of February, 2023 at Namu area of Quanpan LGA in Plateau state in possession of N49,650 old naira notes.

Odumosu added that after thorough interrogation, Abdullahi confessed that he usually gets his supply of fake currencies from one Audu Abdulazeez, (aka Dan-Gombe), who the squad arrested on the March 3 at the Plateau Express service motor park in Jos, at about 11:20 a.m with N350,000 fake newly redesigned Naira notes.

“The effort of the squad to arrest all members of the syndicate paid off when Abdulazeez confessed to giving one Umar Hassan the fake notes. When Hassan was apprehended, he was in possession of N20,500 and he also confessed to his involvement in the crime and that he regularly transacts with one Mohammadu Badaru Yakubu, who was also arrested close to the old CBN office in lafia town, at about 3:10 p.m on March 5, 2023 with fake N2000 of the new Naira notes.

“Further investigation however, revealed that the group operated within and around Plateau, Nasarawa, Bauchi & Gombe states.

“Members of the second syndicate arrested with the exhibits of $64,800 and N475,000 are; Jonathan Dakogol, Abbas Ibrahim, Isa Ukashatu and Aminu Isa.

“Isa Ukashatu and Jonathan Dakogol were arrested with fake $64,800 and N475,000 at Akurba of Lafia LGA, in Nasarawa State after being lured to deliver the money to a client.

“Upon arrest, Dakogol volunteered and led the CG’S SIS operatives to Kurgwi area in Quaan’Pan LGA, Plateau State, where one Aminu Isa who was alleged to be a herbalist was also arrested.

“Isa also led the Squad to the arrest of one 62 years old Abbas Ibrahim in Quaan’Pan LGA, Plateau State who had collected $30,000 fake US Dollars from him.

“All suspects at the point of arrest were found in possession of fake dollars and the newly redesigned Naira notes ranging from N500 to N1000 denominations respectively and had also confessed to being involved in the business for over five years.

“The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, commended the CG’s SIS for a job well done and described the criminal gangs as economic saboteurs destroying the country through the perpetration of financial crimes and defrauding of innocent citizens.

“He charged the squad leader, DCC Appollos Dandaura, and his team to intensify efforts for more arrests by launching their dragnet further into every nook and cranny of the country in order to fish out other dangerous criminal elements and syndicates perpetrating heinous financial crimes at the detriment of the nation”, the statement added.