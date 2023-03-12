Obi Is My Hero For Restricting Atiku’s Northern Presidency – Wike

In what seems like an attempt to lobby Igbo traders in Port Harcourt to vote for, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminayi Fubara, the State governor, Nyesom Wike described Peter Obi of Labour Party as his hero of the February 25 presidential election.

While commending Obi, who garnered votes from the South East, Wike in a town hall with Igbo traders on Saturday said, “In this election that we just did, Obi is my hero, as far as I’m concerned.”

According to Wike, Obi’s candidature blocked northerners from retaining power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office.

“If he (Obi) didn’t contest, power would have remained in the North,” Wike said, while pleading for the traders’ support for Fubara’s gubernatorial ambition.

Meanwhile while hosting the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike had said Obi left the PDP for Labour Party because former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido, said a northern candidate must be the party’s flagbearer.