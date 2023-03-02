Obi’s Victory In Lagos Was Without Voter Inducement, Not Tribal – Rhodes-Vivour

The governorship candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said the victory of the Party in the State is not along tribal lines.

Rhodes-Vivour who disclosed this at a press conference in the Lekki area of the State on Wednesday, said the party won in places where the opposition has never won in two decades such as Alimosho, Ikeja and several other places.

His words: “This was not a tribal victory.

“We won in places where the opposition has never won in two decades; we won in Alimosho, we won in Ikeja and several other places.”

Commenting on the just concluded presidential election in the State, he said the votes of his Party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi were manipulated because results were not electronically transmitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, LP won over 900,000 votes because the youths came out and without any voter inducement.

READ ALSO: We’re Not Interested In Your Government’s Offer Of Unity – LP Campaign Replies Tinubu

He further rejected the process by which the results were announced because it was not electronically as promised by INEC.

“From our situation room, we see that we won over 900, 000 votes and this was all because you came out.

“This was won without any voter inducement. We cannot stop thanking the good people of Lagos. We made history in that election; we took Lagos State and restored it to the people.

“We unequivocally reject the process by which the results were announced because it was not electronically as promised by INEC.” He said.

Meanwhile, he called on Lagosians, especially the youths, not to be deterred by the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election but to come out en masse and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the guber and state assemblies’ polls.