Ogun Guber: Protect INEC Officials, Election Materials From Adebutu’s Thugs – APC Tells Security Agencies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has asked security agencies to protect the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state in entirety.

The APC said this became necessary after alleging that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, took thugs in protest to the INEC office.

Information Nigeria had reported that Adebutu and some PDP supporters stormed the office of the electoral body in Abeokuta, to protest the outcome of the governorship election.

The APC spokesperson in the State, Tunde Oladunjoye in a statement issued on Sunday, asked INEC to provide maximum security for its staff and the election materials in its possession.

He further called on the electoral umpire to protect all the ballot papers pertaining to the just concluded elections in the State.

According to Oladunjoye. Adebutu took thugs to INEC to submit a letter, insisting that officials of the Commission must come out to address his hired crowd.

He said, “It has become pertinent to demand the provision of watertight security for INEC offices across the state, its officers, and election materials.

“In view of the recent happenings in Ogun State, particularly last week’s invasion of the state’s INEC headquarters, by the PDP governorship candidate, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, who lost in the March 18, 2023 elections, we are duty-bound to call on INEC and all other relevant statutory bodies, including the security agencies, to ensure that nothing untoward happens to the election materials, especially the ballot papers in the possession of INEC.

“Or where in the world has it been reported that a loser at an election, along with hundreds of hired people, marched on the office of the electoral umpire purportedly ‘to submit a letter’, as we saw in Abeokuta last week?

“Hon. Adebutu not only took thugs to INEC to ‘submit a letter’ but also insisted that officers of INEC must come out to address his hired crowd and respond to the so-called letter?”

But PDP in reaction, via its publicity secretary, Bankole Akinloye, described the allegation as ‘an empty noise”.

Akinloye said, “It is an empty noise. The APC and Tunde Oladunjoye is just being clever by half. The PDP is not known for any destructive tendencies; we are known for peace. The PDP does not need to invade the office of INEC to tamper with any electoral materials that were used during the last elections.

“We have clearly shown to the people that we won the election and we are set to use the judiciary to prove our case.

“This is what we are planning against the like of Oladunjoye and the APC. We know the cry does not hold water and INEC knows what to do.”