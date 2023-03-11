Ogun Guber: Protesters Storm Amosun’s Residence, Request PDP Endorsement

On Saturday, a group of protesters under the aegis ‘Concerned Ogun Citizens’ stormed former governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, begging him to join forces with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unseat incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun, who had insisted that Abiodun, his friend turned political foe, must not be re-elected, has endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

The concerned citizens, carrying placards on stormed the Ibara Housing residence of Amosun and urged him to join forces with the candidate of PDP, Ladi Adebutu, in next Saturday’s election.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, Dapo Abiodun must go, Senator Ibikunle Amosun don’t let Ogun State people down, United we stand, divided we fall, Senator Amosun support us now, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, please join PDP allied forces now, New Ogun State is possible, Dapo Abiodun must go, amongst others.

Ajirotutu Oluwafemi, leader of the group, who submitted a protest letter, noted that only strong alliance could help opposition party defeats Abiodun at the poll.

He requested that he abandon his support for ADC’s Otegebeye and back Adebutu during the next election.

“It’s very obvious that to defeat an incumbent we need to work together as a team with a lot of sacrifices.

“Excellency Sir, we are hereby appeal to you in the interest of the good people of Ogun state to please see reasons to stop using ADC as another platform to take over power from Dapo Abiodun and APC.

“It’s logically clear that any vote for ADC in the coming election will serve as an indirect assistance to return Dapo Abiodun to office. There’s no way by which major oppositions go different ways and the incumbent will not have his way.

“It’s on this note we are passionately appealing to your Excellency to come out to lead the major opposition political parties in Ogun State to victory on the platform of PDP,” he said.

The letter was however received on Amosun’s behalf by the Director-General of Biyi Otegbeye Campaign Organisation, Muyiwa Oladipo.

Nonetheless, Oladipo assured the protesters that their demands would be looked into.