Ogun People Will Defend Nigeria’s Democracy – PDP

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade said the Ogun electorate will rise up to defend Nigeria’s democracy.

Akinlade disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Alao Azeez on Sunday.

The statement reads, “All men of good faith in Ogun State should rise up to defend Nigeria’s democracy by calling to order officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow themselves to be used to rob Ogun electorate of their well-earned victory by trying to upturn the incontrovertible evidence that PDP won the March 18th elections.

“That it is a known fact that the announcement of results from Sagamu and other local governments are being deliberately delayed where elections were cancelled.

“That 80 PUs elections were either cancelled as a result of BVAS malfunction or violence by the opposition hired thugs and hoodlums who shot, burnt, and destroyed elections materials across Sagamu, Odogbolu and other areas across the State.