Old Naira: Call Banks To Order – Gov. Adeleke Tells CBN

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address commercial banks over continuous maltreatment of residents of the State in which they fail to collect old naira notes after paying customers with it.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, the governor lamented the pains and suffering of residents, narrating the many complaints of bank customers who accused the banks of refusing deposits of old notes as well as the attendant negative consequences on the populace.

Adeleke noted that he has received several calls from bank customers across the State on the deliberate refusal of banks to collect the old notes

The governor further urged the state director of the CBN to direct the banks to halt the unhealthy practice that has not only subjected the people to untold hardship but killed so many small scale businesses in the country.

‘’If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing old notes for withdrawal. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop,” the governor insisted.