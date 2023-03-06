Ondo Police Arrest Teenager For Pushing 52-Year-Old Woman To Death

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old girl for allegedly pushing a 52-year-old woman, Medinat Aliu, to death in the Isolo area of Akure, the state capital.

The deceased and the suspect reportedly had an altercation over a matter that concerned a well in their neighborhood.

The altercation was said to have led to a mild scuffle between them, so the suspect allegedly pushed the deceased who fell and became unconscious. She later gave up the ghost.

An eyewitness told newsmen that ”on a fateful day, the suspect who lives in a ‘face me I face you’ apartment, went to the open air bathroom to have her bath, and after she was done, she went to get water from a nearby well.

“While fetching water from the well, water from her wet body was said to be dripping into the well, which made the deceased caution her to cover her hair as she was fetching from a public well.

”When the deceased tried to ensure that the girl moved away from the well, she pushed the woman away.

“The woman reportedly hit her head on the floor and died instantly.”

However, it was gathered that the deceased had been buried according to the Islamic rites.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said investigation had commenced.

“The case has been transferred to state Criminal Investigative Department for further investigation,” the PPRO stated.