One Out Of Three Suspects Arrested For Gang-Rape In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one out of three members of a syndicate that allegedly gang-raped two girls in Sangere village, Yola South local government area.

A statement released by the police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, says the suspect, Bello Abdullahi, 30, who is a Vigilante member and two others now at large all residents of Sangere Numan road were said to have on March 22 at about 10.30pm lured their victims to a nearby bush located at a remote side of Sangere and forcefully had carnal knowledge of them without their consent.

Nguroje said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kofare by the victims.

‘’Preliminary investigation reveals that the Suspects took advantage of the Victims by arresting them with the pretence of patrolling the Area as Vigilantes. Unfortunately, they were threatened, subdued and forced to submit sexually to all the three Suspects.”the statement in part read.

The spokesperson said the state Commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola, frowns at the irritable incident and has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately Conduct a thorough and Clinical investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

The police boss equally advised Members of the Public particularly parents to be watchful of their childrens especially the girl child against criminal minded elements who are roaming about seeking who to take advantage of.

He equally assured the Adamawa State Government and the general public of the Command’s unrelenting effort to see that it ends all forms of Gender Based Violence and assured of immediate prosecution of any perpetrator found wanting.