Oro Festival: Sanwo-Olu Cautions Lagos Monarchs Ahead Gov, Assembly Poll

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of safety while cautioning traditional institutions ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Sanwolu led this out in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, following news that some traditional rulers had scheduled Oro rites in their communities for Saturday.

Reacting, the governor urged the traditionalists to respect the rights of citizens who are not of their faith.

The statement read, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of peaceful elections tomorrow. There is no need for fear.

“Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the government wishes to assure all residents of the security of lives and property in the state.

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the state government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during and after elections.

READ MORE: Sanwo-Olu Orders Investigation Into Case Of Pupil Allegedly Sent Home For Wrapping School Books With Peter Obi’s Poster

“Whilst the state government reiterates the freedom of religion, it also cautions traditional institutions holding these customary rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our state is peaceful and it will remain so.”