Oshoala Scores, Assist As Barcelona Thrash Roma, Reach 5th Straight UCL Semi-Final

Barcelona booked their place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Roma 5-1 on Wednesday as Arsenal came from behind to knock out Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Tournament favourites Barca had been held to a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in the Italian capital last week.

But last season’s runners-up stormed into a 3-0 lead before half-time in front of 55,000 at the Camp Nou.

Swedish international Fridolina Rolfo struck twice in the first half either side of Mapi Leon’s spectacular long-range effort.

Asisat Oshoala netted from close range immediately after the break and Patri Guijarro headed home the fifth from a corner.

Annamaria Serturini pulled one back for Roma against a Barcelona side who have won 100 percent of their games in the Spanish league and only suffered one defeat all season, against Bayern in the group phase.

Barca have now reached the semi-finals in five consecutive seasons and will face either defending champions Lyon or Chelsea in the last four.

“We can’t hide that our aspirations are at the max,” said Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez.

“Olympique (Lyon) and Chelsea are the best in Europe, it’s a reality and it will be difficult, but it’s true that playing the second leg at home gives us a feeling of strength.”