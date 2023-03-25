Osun PDP Urges Oyetola To Bury Hatchet, Congratulate Adeleke

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola to accept the court judgement following the unanimous decision of the appellate court that validated the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Disclosing this in a statement, the state Chairman of PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said beyond going to the Supreme Court, if Oyetola and his followers approach ECOWAS Court or the International Criminal Court, (ICC), Governor Adeleke and Osun PDP will remain victorious.

“Today, (Friday), God has defeated the desperate mandate usurpers over the Osun gubernatorial election. The unanimous decision today has validated people’s will in Osun.

“We want to urge the Osun APC and enjoin Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Governor Adeleke and join hands with the PDP government in the state to move Osun forward instead of embarking on another futile mission to the Supreme Court.

“If truly Oyetola loves Osun State, he should by now have understood the people have chosen who they want to govern them. It is only a sadistic and vindictive element … that will find it difficult to congratulate an eventual victor in an elective position since last year July till this present moment.

” If his fellow APC candidate in the neighbouring Oyo State can call his counterpart within 24hrs that INEC declared the PDP governor victorious, what stops Oyetola from doing the same if truly he has a sincere heart to serve the people of the state?”, the chairman asked.

The PDP Acting Chairman further said he was waiting to see who APC will blame for their self-inflicted problems after the Appeal Court verdict.

“When APC lost in the 2022 July 16th gubernatorial election, they blamed over-voting for their defeat. At another emphatic victory of PDP during the 2023 National Assembly election, they opined it was due to intimidation and at the last state assembly election which PDP had an overwhelming majority, they engaged in their usual blame gaming tactics again. The question is, when will Osun APC stop shifting blame for their self-inflicted problems? Can’t they do a self-appraisal and realise Osun people have rejected them and they’re beyond redemption?” the chairman asked.

The PDP Chairman further commended the Lord Justice of the appellate court for restoring the confidence of the people in the judiciary. “We wish to commend and applaud the Lord Justice of the appellate court for upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun gubernatorial case

“The unanimous decision by the three judges had shown what we had at the Tribunal before was utterly a miscarriage of justice. However, by this judgment, the People’s confidence in the Judiciary has been restored and reinforced as the last hope of the common man.

“For deep political thinkers, they understood the previous Tribunal judgment was to evoke a political end, however aftermath of that, Governor Ademola Adeleke had shown he’s fully in charge of the state and that PDP is firmly rooted in Osun State.

“We hope the coup plotters will by now have understood the reality in Osun State instead of going through the backdoor for someone that cannot deliver for them when they need him most for their political battles or political survival.

“With this judgment, we wish to tell Osun APC and their sponsors to quit unnecessary grandstanding. No matter the legal hurdles they create as an obstacle towards the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke, he will continue to remain victorious”