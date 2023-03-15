Osun Police Warn Residents Against Fake News

The Osun State Police Command has warned residents of the state against the spread of fake news and provocative content on social media with the intent to cause apprehension in the state during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola obtained in Osogbo, on Wednesday.

While commending the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the last presidential and National Assembly elections, it said the conduct was an indication that Osun residents were peace loving.