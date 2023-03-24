Osun: We Have Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Oyetola On Appeal Court Ruling

Ex Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that there is ground for him and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to approach the Supreme Court over the judgement of the Appeal Court.

The former governor, while reacting to the Appeal Court judgement which upturned the decision of the Tribunal that initially sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan said the from the snippet available from the judgement, there are solid ground to seek further redress at the Apex Court.

He appealed to members and supporters of the APC to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of the Friday’s appeal, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted.

The statement partly reads; “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement.

“However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in the God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step.”