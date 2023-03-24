Oyo Court Remands Orphanage Owner For Allegedly Raping Two Girls

An Oyo State Family Court 2, sitting at Iyaganku Ibadan yesterday ordered the remand of the owner of Kingdom Cornerstone Orphanage Home, alleged to have raped two girls in the orphanage.

The man, Kolade Ajayi, 52, was charged to court by the police for the alleged rape of girls, one of them a minor.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, but ordered that he be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

Adetuyibi said Ajayi would remain in custody pending advice by the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and adjourned the matter till May 9, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Ajayi, the CEO of Kingdom Cornerstone Orphanage Home, Ago-Tailor in Odo-Ona area of Ibadan, raped the two girls, between 2022 and March 2023.

The prosecutor said one of the victims was 16 years and the other, 19.

She said the offence contravened section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.