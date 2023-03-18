Party Agent Reportedly Arrested With N3.2m Cash In Lagos

A party agent was reportedly arrested in the Oshodi area of Lagos with N3.2 million cash, on Saturday, March 18.

This happened just after a woman who claimed to be a ward leader in Lagos’ Ejigbo Community was detained alongside a herbalist on the Isolo/Egbe road.

According to Vanguard, some Military men on patrol, who were alerted on the harassment of voters by thugs, were on their way to attend to the distress call when they intercepted some persons in one of the pooling units in Oshodi.

The bag of one of the unidentified agent attracted the Military personnel, who insisted to know what was inside.

After much hesitant, the party agent(names withheld) reluctantly opened the bag , where its content was discovered to be naira notes.

The Military patrol teams reportedly attended to not less than 24 distress calls between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, from different polling units in Oshodi, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, Ajao and Oke- Afa areas of the state.

One of the distress calls received from Igala estate on the Isolo/Egbe road, had a report of a voter whose skull was broken by a thug.

While attending another one at the Borokini hall, on the same axis at about 11.45am, a tricycle in which were three passengers was flagged down.

While one of the occupants, a woman whose identity could not be immediately ascertained claimed she was on her way to her ward in Ejigbo, others simply said they were going to vote .

However, when the two men were searched, one of them was discovered to have guarded his waist with kneated charms.

Upon further enquiry, the self acclaimed Ward leader said she hired the service of the herbalist and the other passenger to accompany her to her ward.

Three of them were whisked away in the Military patrol van. Some suspected thugs were also arrested .