Pastor Adeboye At 81: Nigerian Leaders Celebrate Renowned Cleric

As facilitations to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on his 81st birthday, important personalities in Nigeria have on Thursday celebrated him.

They raised their hands in prayer and thanksgiving for his life of dedication to God and service to man.

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a post on his Facebook page felicitated with the religious leader.

The post read, “The President rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

“The president equally felicitated family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.”

“Buhari said he remained grateful for the friendliness and wise counsel of the General Overseer over many years, especially the visits and prayers when he was ill and recuperating

“The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless and guide Pastor Adeboye and his family,” the post added.

President-elect in the just concluded elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also sent a special birthday goodwill message to the renowned cleric.

In his message, he noted that Pastor Adeboye has been a tremendous blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world with his ministerial work as an influential preacher and leader.

Via a statement by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman his Media Adviser, he stated with excitement his personal and family relationship with Adeboye from the time he was governor of Lagos State and how the annual Lagos State Thanksgiving Service started by his administration has continued to be conducted till date by the RCCG leader.

“Today, I rejoice with Pastor E.A. Adeboye on his special day and praise God on his behalf for the privilege to see his 81st birthday in good health and even greater commitment to the work of God as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide.

“As a minister of the gospel, Baba Adeboye has been an exemplary model whose teachings and counsel have continued to serve as moderating and stabilising influence in our country.

“On behalf of my family, I wish Baba Adeboye many glorious years in the service of God and the unfailing service to humanity. Happy birthday,” he said.

Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, commemorating via a post on Twitter wrote, “With great joy in my heart, I join family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the goodness of God in the life of a true servant of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God as he marks his 81st birthday today.

“Pastor Adeboye’s unwavering devotion and commitment to his calling has being a tremendous inspiration to countless individuals around the world.

“As he marks this special day, I, on behalf of my wife, Olayemi and the good people of Ekiti State send our warmest wishes and heartfelt blessings.

“Happy 81st Birthday, Sir! May your day be filled with love, joy, and blessings beyond measure. Amen.”

https://twitter.com/biodunaoyebanji/status/1631304932094509062?t=mnN_FBwYS0xZ-hBLYKr1tQ&s=19

David Ibiyeomie, founder, presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries also celebrated the ‘God’s general’ via Twitter.

He wrote: “Happy 81st birthday to God’s General, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye. On behalf of my family, the Salvation Ministries family and myself, I celebrate you today, Sir, and I pray that your life will continue to be a reflection of God’s faithfulness. We love you.”

https://twitter.com/DavidIbiyeomie/status/1631217987360288769?t=jCq25fz-Uxwz1yRd1uQHAQ&s=19

Also, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State tweeted, “Hearty congratulations to a respected global evangelist and preacher of the undiluted word of God, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday. Happy birthday Sir.”

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1631286802903433218?t=H-KQ4DO4Hm5dX4-4HTdGbg&s=19

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye, who is the Special Personal Assistant to the General Overseer also wrote, “Happy birthday, Dad!

“You keep showing us what God can do with a submitted life. I join many of your spiritual sons and daughters around the world, to wish you a happy 81st birthday.

“May your days continue to be sweet in the Lord & May God keep you to the end.”

The National Director of Rhema Bible Training Centre, Nigeria in his tweet wrote, “Happy birthday Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

“Thank you so much sir for being a huge blessing to the body of Christ.

“Your humility, holy living, prayer life and commitment to reaching the lost as well as discipling believers are outstanding examples for us.”

https://twitter.com/ToksAdejuwon/status/1631260810986045443?t=tOBQs9E-kfd-UoXJOx-drA&s=19

Members of the RCCG all over however did not hesitate to wish well their pastor of many decades with pictures all over social media and heart-felt prayers .

At 81, Adeboye is believed to have touched more lives locally and internationally than nearly all of his peers in ministry.