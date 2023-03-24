‘Patriotic’ Keyamo Didn’t Petition For Mc Oluomo’s Arrest During Election – Labour Party On Petition Against Obi, Baba-Ahmed

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, has fired the spokesman for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Festus Keyamo, for not filing petition against All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo) despite his threat to Igbos before the last Saturday’s election.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that in the petition letter dated March 23, Keyamo alleged that LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed’s post-election utterances and conduct bothered on incitement and treasonable felony.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that in the petition letter dated March 23, Keyamo alleged that Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed’s post-election utterances and conduct bothered on incitement and treasonable felony.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo also asserted that the council of the APC’s call for peace & national healing does not amount to weakness.

Tanko, however, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday, said Obi and Datti are free citizens of Nigeria who are entitled to the fundamental right of freedom of expression.

According to the spokesperson, Keyamo is making baseless accusations describing him as a minister who has achieved nothing except posting fake news online.

READ ALSO: ‘Abia Electorate’s Will Respected’ – Obi Congratulates Otti

His words: “Datti is a free citizen of this country and entitled to his fundamental right of Freedom of Expression.

“Datti never called for insurrection or any act envisaging treason.

“Keyamo talked about healing, which means Nigeria is sick, that means he recognised that the February 25th which announced his principal as the President-elect and the March 18 state Elections were marred with blatant rigging, high-level violence, voters suppression and intimidation orchestrated by his party.

“Surprisingly Keyamo who claims to be a patriotic citizen closed his eyes to the ethnic and tribal vitriolic by his party and their supporters against Non-Yoruba in Lagos.

“The so-called patriotic citizen didn’t report MC Oluomo who told Igbos not to vote in Lagos.

“After the shameful Chatam House appearance of Keyamo’s principal, his principal was recorded telling key supporters to fight, snatch, grab and run with ballot boxes which were exactly what happened in the elections. Why didn’t Keyamo the Patriotic citizen report to the DSS?

“Keyamo is just making baseless accusations, he’s a known Rabble rouser and chatterbox who doesn’t want to lose political relevance before his paymaster who has now seen him for what he is which is a political paperweight who has achieved nothing as a minister except posting fake news to rile up the polity on social media.”