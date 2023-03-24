PDP Losing Sense Of Direction, Ayu Should Be The One Facing Disciplinary Committee – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be going off course as he will not be facing any disciplinary panel for alleged anti-party activities as mentioned by the Party.

Ortom who made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, in Markurdi, said the PDP National Chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu, should be the one to face the Party’s disciplinary panel for anti-party activities, not him.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the PDP referred Ortom to its Disciplinary Committee for alleged anti-party activities.

The Party also suspended the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and a former Senate President/Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

According to Ortom, Ayu should be explaining to party members how he lost his polling unit, ward, local government and State during the last general elections instead of chasing shadows.

He maintained that his referral to the disciplinary panel over alleged anti-party activities is tantamount to contempt of a subsisting court order, adding that the major opposition party should not be allowed to be ridiculed by some individuals who are bent on destroying the Party for their selfish gains.

The statement reads, “Governor Ortom said it is contemptuous of the leadership of the PDP to disregard the Court Order which barred the party or any organ of the party from issuing any disciplinary measure against him.

“The case is pending in court and there is an order of injunction restraining any organ of the party from carrying out any disciplinary action against the governor.

“This Case is adjourned to 18th April 2023 and so it is baffling to see such a statement coming from the national leadership of the party.

“I think the national leadership of our great party is losing its sense of direction.

“Instead of the leadership to sit back and think of ways on how to rebuild the party from the ruins of the defeat from the just concluded elections, they are going about chasing imaginary shadows.

“In any case, the first person the party should refer to the disciplinary committee should be the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

“The national chairman lost his polling unit, lost his ward, local government, and even the state.

“As if that is not enough, there are strong indications that the national chairman was involved in anti-party activities in Benue State by working for the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, just to get at me because of my principled stand against certain aspects of the decisions of the national leadership of the party.”