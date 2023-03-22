PDP’s Mbah Emerges Winner Of Enugu Guber Election

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has emerged as the winner of the election in the state.

Mbah was declared winner of the Saturday’s Governorship Election, on Wednesday, after the results of the controversial Nkanu East Local Government Area results were collated.

The INEC state Collation and Returning Officer, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, said that Mbah polled a total of 160,895 votes to defeat the closest contender, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, who polled a total of 157,552 votes.

Iwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, said, “That Mbah of the PDP having scored the highest number of votes cast and having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

He said that the total number of registered voters in Enugu State is 2,112,793; the Number of accredited voters is 381,971. The total valid votes cast is 358,463; Rejected votes are 9,088 while the Total votes cast are 367,551.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday suspended the collation of results and declaration of the winner of the poll following allegations of over-voting and results manipulation in Nkanu East and Nsukka Local Government Areas of the state.