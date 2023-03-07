PDP’s Protest A Funeral Procession – Keyamo

Chief spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Festus Keyamo, has mocked the black outfits the Peoples Democratic Party leaders wore in protest of the presidential election results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters, who were dressed in black, started their protest from PDP National Headquarters, Legacy House, around 10am, which led to heavy traffic congestion around the Maitama axis.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the minister of State for Labour and Employment in what seemed as sarcasm, said it was the right thing for the PDP leaders to wear.

The APC chieftain furthered that their appearance made it glaring that the Party went to bury their refusal to follow the rule of “zoning” as a corpse at the “gates of INEC.”

“The adorning of black dresses by the PDP leaders in their protest to INEC office did the right thing because the event was actually a funeral procession; the undertakers of PDP who refused to adhere to the principle of zoning took the corpse to the gates of INEC for proper burial,” Keyamo tweeted.

Also on Monday night, Keyamo, without precision mocked a certain spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisaton (PDP PCO).

In his words the particular spokesman “cries like a baby every minute on video.”

According to him, the entire life and future of the spokesman depended on the warped expectation of the victory of his principal, Atiku Abubakar, adding that he is not surprised by the action of the PDP campaign spokesman when he ventured into politics without a career.

He wrote: “If you observe the way a spokesman for PDP cries like a baby every minute on video, you will realise that his entire bogus life and future depended on their warped expectation of Atiku’s victory. That is what happens to you when you venture into politics without a second address.”

Information Nigeria understands that Keyamo’s unnamed PDP PCO spokesman would be Dino Melaye, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Information Nigeria reports that, just yesterday, following the protest of the PDP at the INEC headquarters, he posted videos with captions such as: No Retreat No Surrender, INEC is a department of APC, Atiku won the election, INEC electoral thief, All we are saying; cancel election amongst others.