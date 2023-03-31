Pete Edochie Mourns Death Of Grandson, Kambilinachukwu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has mourned the death of his grandson, Kambilinachukwu, saying he was accomplished even at a young age.

Kambilinachukwu the late son of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reportedly died on Thursday morning.

The son died two months after Yul celebrated his 16th birthday with his wife, May Edochie.

However, Edochie said the deceased was brilliant and talented.

“Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation.

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects.

“He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in anything they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long,” Edochie told Vanguard in an interview.

Edochie explained that the deceased developed seizure after he fell while playing football with his schoolmates.

He said Kambilichukwu was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital, Lagos, where he died hours later.