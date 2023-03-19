Plateau Assembly Speaker, Sanda Loses Re-election Bid To PDP’s Akawu

Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, has lost his Pengana constituency bid to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Happiness Akawu.

During the and house of assembly election yesterday, Akawu polled 9,926 votes to defeat Sanda of the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), who garnered 7,936 votes.

Having scored the highest number of votes, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, declared Akawu the winner of the election.