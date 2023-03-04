Plateau Police React To Report Of LP Supporter Committing Suicide After Obi Lost Election

The Plateau State Police Command has reacted to the news making the rounds on social media that a 19-year-old supporter of the Labour Party (LP) standard bearer, Peter Obi, committed suicide after Obi lost last Saturday’s presidential election.

The State Police spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the suicide story was fake and unfounded, explaining that it is capable of inciting political uproar in the state.

Alabo stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos, the state capital.

He said the command “wishes to inform the general public that the picture/post currently being circulated on some social media platforms of an alleged suicide by a yet-to-be-identified 19-year-old LP supporter over the announcement of the presidential results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is false, unfounded and inciting.

“The post, which is capable of stirring political uproar, rancour and conflict in the state, fails to establish the location of the alleged suicidal incident, thereby making it lack substance of fact.

“In a bid to ascertain the veracity of the post, the command contacted all its divisional headquarters in the state but no case of such nature was reported to any police area command/divisional headquarters, outpost or formation in the state.

“The Plateau State police command, therefore, advises residents to ignore the post as effort is already on to track down the author of the inciting post.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to go about their lawful businesses as the state is peaceful and habitable for all,” he added.