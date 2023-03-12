Police Apprehends Five Suspected Ritualists In Ogun

The Ogun State police command has arrested five suspected members of a ritual gang which specialise in exhuming corpses from graves and removing body parts for rituals.

The suspects identified as Oshole Fayemi, 60, Osemi Adesanya 39, Ismaila Seidu 30, Oseni Oluwasegun 69 and Lawal Olaiya 50 were arrested, following information received by the Police at Odogbolu divisional headquarters, that the gang who are responsible for series of corpse exhumation within Ososa community were planning somewhere within the town to carry out another round of human parts harvest.

READ ALSO: Domestic Worker Cuts Off Woman’s Genitals For Money Rituals In Anambra

Upon the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Godwin Idehai, mobilized his men and stormed the suspects’ hideout where five of them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they were actually into the business of exhuming corpses from their graves.

“They said that they usually sold the exhumed body parts to their clients who used them for money-making rituals,” he said.

Confirming their arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.