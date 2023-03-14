Police Arraigns 30-Year-Old Man For Stealing 17 Kegs Of Palm Oil In Ekiti

A 30-year-old man, Ezekiel Babalola, on Tuesday, was arraigned at the Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ado Ekiti for allegedly stealing 17 kegs of palm oil.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, told the court that Babalola and two others, who are currently at large, stole the kegs of palm oil belonging to one Mrs Taiwo Adeuya.

“The defendant and two others at large did conspire and steal 17 kegs of red palm oil valued at N558,500, property of Mrs Taiwo Adeuya,” Apata said.

Apata, who alleged that the defendant committed the offence around 6am on January 24 at Ire Ekiti in the Oye Local Government area of the state, said, “The offence is punishable under Section 422, 302(1)(a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021″.

However, counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that the defendant would comply with bail conditions.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum to the defendant and adjourned the matter till April 16 for a definite hearing.