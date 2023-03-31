Police Arrest Imo Traditional Ruler Over Anti-Uzodimma Publication

The traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ekene Obinali, has reportedly been arrested by the police.

The monarch was arrested by the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the state police command for allegedly sharing on a WhatsApp platform a write-up that was said to be very critical of the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The embattled traditional ruler had on March 20 reposted the write-up on a WhatsApp group platform called Ideato Voice.

Confirming that arrest of the monarch, the administrator of the platform, Vitus Ezenwa, told The Punch that the monarch was arrested and detained by the police on Wednesday.

Ezenwa said that he was first arrested by the police and was granted bail after the police apprehended the traditional ruler.

He told The Punch that the media content of which the monarch is being held in police custody had the headline “Gov Hope Uzodimma in a fresh scandal.”

The publisher said that the media content talks about the role of the late Ahmed Gulak during the 2018 All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Imo State.

Ezenwa said, “My name is Nze Dr Vitus Ezenwa. I am the publisher of Ideato Voice newspapers. Quote me if necessary. I am a witness to this. I was arrested by the police over the post because I am the administrator of the platform where it was made, the Ideato Voice platform. I was detained until the royal father was arrested and currently detained.

“He is currently at Anti Kidnapping Unit. Tiger Base. The post was made on March 20. The police granted me bail after the traditional ruler was arrested. I was asked to be reporting to the police station everyday till further notice”

The spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest of the monarch. He however added that the matter was under investigation.