Police Arrest Six Suspected Robbers Terrorising Lagos Community

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspected members of armed robbery gangs for allegedly dispossessing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables in the Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said a locally-made gun, a motorcycle, and two phones were recovered from the suspects.

Noting that efforts were on to arrest other fleeing members of the two gangs, Hundeyin said the suspects would be charged to court.

He said, “Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six armed robbers belonging to two different gangs, notorious for dispossessing unsuspecting victims of their valuables within Ajegunle and Alaba-Rago areas of the state.

“The arrest followed swift investigations into reports of activities of the robbers in the areas. The suspects, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 21, Chukwuebuka Innocent, 24, Umaru Isah, 21, Emmanuel Ita, 19, Olayitan Ayinde, 18, and Moshood Ayinde, 25, were arrested in different areas of the state, while efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs and recover other weapons.

“One unregistered TVS motorcycle, one locally-made gun, one Infinix Note 7 and one iPhone 7 were recovered from the suspects. The suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.”

Hundeyin said the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, charged Lagosians to promptly alert the police to suspicious happenings in their localities to further enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.