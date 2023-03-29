Police Give Portable 72-Hour Ultimatum To Report Self

The Ogun State Police Command has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Oyeyemi said Portable had been informed to submit himself to the police or risk being arrested.

He also confirmed that Portable’s father had pleaded on his son’s behalf and promised to bring him to the station.

Recall that two videos on Tuesday went viral showing the artiste cursing some officers of the Force in Ogun state.

In the clip, Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest him and his staff members “for no reason”.

However, the Ogun state police spokesperson, Oyeyemi, explained that the police moved to arrest Portable after five invites were sent to him and another through his father, but he never honoured any of the summons.

He further said the Zazu crooner was invited following a petition by a young studio owner who claimed that Portable together with his aides beat him to stupor and locked his studio.

Oyeyemi said, “On receiving the petition, an invitation letter was sent to him five times but he refused to appear at the police station. Again, an invitation letter was sent to him through his father; he still did not come to the station.

“The police did not want a breakdown of law and order so his arrest was to be effected on Tuesday and now he started with all series of videos, saying all sorts of things. His father has been begging but we have told him that if he (Portable) refuses to turn himself in between now and Friday, he will be arrested.”