Police Rescue Kidnapped Journalist In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have rescued a journalist, Seun Oduneye, from kidnappers after a gun battle which reportedly lasted forty-five minutes.

The journalist was returning to Ijebu-Ode from Abeokuta when the kidnappers attacked him around Mobalufon area and took him away.

Mr Oduneye was abducted around 7:50 p.m. in his Toyota Camry car on Thursday.

The police said the kidnappers had called his wife on Friday morning, demanding a N30 million ransom.

The journalist is the publisher of Issues Magazine.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday morning, disclosed the rescue of the journalist.

He said after the report of the kidnapping, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, directed the DPO Obalende divisional headquarters, Murphy Salami, a superintendent of police, to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the team embarked on a “technical and intelligence based investigation” which led the operatives to Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating waiting for the ransom.

The police spokesperson further said that on sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire but were repelled.

Mr Oyeyemi said, “In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilized his detectives and embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation of the incident.

“Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating, waiting for the ransom.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout which lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“The victim’s car which was soaked with the kidnappers’ blood as a result of gunshot injuries was recovered by the Police team.

“Having realised that the game is over, the kidnappers were left with no alternative but to abandon the victim, and he was rescued unhurt.”

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police applauded the “gallant and professional” officers for a job well-done.

The police appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals and traditional healers, to inform the police if they see anybody with gunshot injury in their area.