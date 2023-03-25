Police Rescue Seven Abducted Children, Arrest Three Suspects In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects for kidnapping children in the Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, on Friday night in Minna, stated that the suspects were arrested in Abuja.

“The suspects – Saviour Ebuka 20yrs and Mary Peter 25yrs at Tunga-Maje through Gwagwalada area of FCT Abuja on 20/01/2023 and 18/02/2023 respectively.”

DSP Wasiu Abiodun also revealed that the suspects had been involved in the kidnap of two siblings aged 3 and 5 years from their home in Suleja in Niger State last year.

“It could be recalled that on 20/10/2022 at about 1125hrs, an incident of suspected abduction of two children was reported at ‘B’ Div. Suleja, that on 19/10/2022 at about 2100hrs, two children of age 5/3yrs, both m/f of water board area of Suleja were missing and were suspected to have been taken away by a new tenant who just moved into the compound.”

Wasiu stated that after the suspects kidnapped the children, they took them to an orphanage home in Abuja where they were paid some money.

“During an interrogation, Saviour confessed to having conspired with one Ifeoma and Patience, both presently at large to perpetrate the act, because Ifeoma agreed to pay him and Patience N250,000 each, but she had only paid Patience while he is yet to be paid.

“He said the children were abducted and taken to Ifeoma at the same address where she had an illegal orphanage home called “Famous Kids home” but Ifeoma later left for an unknown destination and transferred the children to another person.

He further said the children were transferred to another orphanage home in Lugbe, Abuja where they were eventually rescued by the police.

“The Police operatives intensified efforts on the investigation and later identified one Chinwe Egwu 49yrs of Lugbe area Abuja as the illegal custodian of the children.

“The team proceeded to Lugbe, where the said Chinwe was arrested on 13/03/2023, and she was found to be in charge of one Adorable Orphanage home, where seven children were rescued, including the two reportedly abducted children, Abdullahi Umar, 5 years, and Rahamat Umar, 3 years.

The police spokesman added that the five other children rescued alongside the two siblings have been handed over to the welfare department of the FCT.

“Five children among the seven rescued were immediately handed over to the Social Welfare Department of FCT. Fortunately, three other children who were abducted from different locations in Suleja and Tafa were equally rescued from the said Chinwe on 14/03/2023 due to her confessions.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the said Ifeoma and Patience, as the case is under investigation, and suspects arrested so far will be prosecuted accordingly as soon as the investigation is concluded.”