Police To Commence Probe Of Yul Edochie Son’s Death

The Lagos state police command has revealed that it will investigate the death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of Yul Edochie, and May, his first wife.

Information Nigeria had reported the shocking news of the death of Kambilichukwu.

Pete Edochie said his son, Yul, called him on the telephone, Wednesday, informing him that Kambilichukwu fell down while playing football with his schoolmates and developed a seizure.

READ MORE: Actor Yul Edochie Loses Son, Kambilichukwu

According to him, the deceased who would have been 17 years in May, was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital, Lagos, where he died hours later.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, in a chat with BBC, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation to uncover the cause of Kambilichukwu’s death.

Hundeyin said Yul reported the incident at a police station close to him.

“He has just reported the case and we have started our investigation,” Hundeyin said.

“By tomorrow, it will be entered into the criminal investigation department. We will investigate what led to the boy’s death.

“There’s a need to carry out an autopsy to know what really happened. We can’t really say what happened until the autopsy is done but the incident happened at his school.”

Kambilichukwu’s demise comes just about two months after Yul celebrated his 16th birthday.

“A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilichukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more years. Daddy loves you,” the actor wrote on Instagram.