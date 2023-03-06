Policeman Reportedly Dies Inside Former Ogun CP’s Residence

A police sergeant has reportedly died inside the residence of the former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole.

According to The Punch, the deceased police officer, identified as Sgt Gbenga Onakomaya, died on Saturday at Bankole’s house located at Kemta Housing Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

It was further gathered that the deceased cop, who was on guard duty at the former Commissioner of Police’s house, was reportedly found dead in the police post the following morning when he could not be woken up.

A source who spoke to The Punch on Monday said that the sergeant was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The source further said that the body of Sgt Onakomaya had been deposited at the mortuary of the FMC.

The source said “the family had been contacted and an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the real cause of the death.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said there was no foul play in the death of the cop, saying anybody can die in his sleep.

Oyeyemi said, “a police officer was on duty, he slept and couldn’t wake up in the morning.

“It is a case of sudden and unnatural death. It is not something that is beyond the ordinary. It is not something that has not happened before. Anybody can be sick and die anywhere, even in your house, you can be sick and… somebody can be sick and can die anywhere.”

Oyeyemi also disclosed that “the police have ordered an autopsy to unravel whatever that might have happened.”