Portable Cries Out After His Friends Beat Him, Sister To Stupor (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, has cried out after he was beaten by some of his close friends.

The fast rising singer, via his Instagram story, revealed that his friends ganged up to beat him after he interfered in their dispute with his sister.

He shared the photo of his sister on the hospital bed, saying, “Olopa ma ko everybody, see wetin oke osa boiz do my big sister. Akoi big problem.”

The singer stated that he was severely injured on his body, while his sister was hospitalised as a result of his friends’ attack.

Portable stated that he was friends with the guys who beat him up and recounted how he helped them and how they were envious of his success.

He said in Pidgin English, “As you can see. This life as you dey make am, make you dey run for people.The more you grow, run from people. Dem no want your success. Dem don shook me o. Na my nigga shock me. I no know watein he use shock me o. We don gather dey back in the days. Base on say I make am, na me still dey help am. He later con nack me base on sey you dey beat my sister.”

Hours later, the singer shared a post on his Instagram that he had taken legal steps and briefed his lawyer on his incident.

Watch video below: