President Elect Tinubu, Meets Tony Elumelu At His Residence

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, met with the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu.

In a video posted by an Instagram user, Tony Elumelu was seen hugging and shaking the president-elect during his visit to his residence last night.

In the video, Elumelu could be heard saying, “Last man standing. He is still standing.”

The businessman also on his Instagram page shared photos of himself and the President-elect, Elumelu captioned it, “Last night, I was honoured to receive the Nigerian President-elect 🇳🇬 @officialasiwajubat at my home.

“We discussed ways in which the incoming administration must empower and support our immensely talented Nigerian youth. We have so much young potential to unleash!”