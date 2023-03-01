“Presidential Election Was Neither Free Nor Fair, INEC Lied” – Media Personality, Bolanle Olukanni Says In CNN Interview

Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni has kicked against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Commenting on the election which Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared winner, Bolanle stated that it was neither free nor fair.

The media personality also accused INEC of lying to Nigerians and announcing results which are yet to be uploaded to their portal in line with the 2022 electoral act, more than 73 hours after the election was conducted.

Bolanle further disclosed that there were clear cases of violence during the election and security operatives did nothing to curb it.

Sharing a video of the interview with CNN on Instagram, the media personality wrote;

“March 1st. As we have been given the results – we know due process will have to play out. I am a huge advocate for prayer and action. This is the time to pray for our country. Pray for wisdom for all the lawyers who will contest the results. Pray that every human being involved will do the right thing. Take heart guys. God Bless Nigeria”

Watch video below: