Progress Being Recorded But We Lost Lot Of Time – Labour Party PCC On Electoral Materials Inspection

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Labour Party (LP) has updated Obi-dients that progress is being made at the ongoing inspection of electoral materials by it’s lawyers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yinusa Tanko, the spokesman for LP PCC, on Tuesday disclosed that the party’s legal team had started gathering some relevant information from the materials supplied.

Information Nigeria had reported on Monday that the Labour Party promised to protest at all INEC offices nationwide if the Commission does not grant it’s legal team access to the electoral materials used for the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

Howbeit, the Party’s meeting on Monday with the INEC’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu yielded positive results as the commission granted access for the inspection.

The INEC boss promised that the Commission would give the legal team access to the materials and give them schedule of how the inspection should go.

READ ALSO: “We Have Nothing To Hide, We’ll Provide Documents You’re Requesting For Immediately” – INEC Assures Labour Party’s Lawyers

Giving updates to The Punch on how far the inspection has gone, Tanko said, “Of course, we are having some level of progress. No matter how the case may be, at least, we have started collecting some documents from INEC, which will help our case. The situation of Nigeria is such that if anybody lies, he will look for another lie to cover it tomorrow. By the third day, he must get another to defend himself. In the process of looking for falsehood to cover up, you will make mistake and the truth will come out. It is a clear-cut decision. Isn’t it then better to come out and say the truth in order to sleep well after that?

“If I can use the words of the INEC chairman, he said ‘We will give you a schedule of how we want to completely conduct this particular process.’ It is not a one-off thing. But he promised that he will give us all the support we require for us to prosecute our case. That was exactly his words that I just used.

“At this particular point, the most important thing is for us to start with something. Other supporting documents can be coming in as we continue to conduct our investigation so that we don’t miss the timeline of having the case in court in the first place. Already, we have lost a lot of time as regards the issue of getting the documents that we required. Ordinarily, we ought to go and get all the information from the state chapters to know exactly the quantum of damage done to the minds of the Nigerian people. In truth, they have destroyed the minds of Nigerian youths.”