Prophets Omitted That Peter Obi Was Means To An End For Tinubu’s Victory – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has disclosed to men of God who prophesied that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would be the next president in the country the reason their vision did not come to pass.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Keyamo insisted that God raised Peter Obi to contest in the 2023 presidential polls for a reason.

The chief spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council also maintained that the LP flag bearer was a means to an end.

In his opinion, God raised Obi so that the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win emerge victorious.

Keyamo revealed that men of God who had visions concerning Obi’s presidency missed the second part of the prophesy.

“Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make @officialABAT President.

“Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself. Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023.”

Recall Obi came third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and the eventual winner of the February 25 presidential election, Tinubu.