“Provide Evidence Of My Ethnic, Religious Bigotry” – Obi Replies Nnamani

The Presidential Candidate Of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has responded to allegations of ethno-religious bigotry against him by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

Nnamani, had in a statement on Monday accused Obi of whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments in his quest to win the presidency.

The ex-Enugu State Governor accused Obi of exploiting the nation’s fault lines to advance his personal cause.

Nnamani, who lost his re-election bid to a candidate of the Labour Party last Saturday, accused Obi of other sundry infractions.

In response, Obi in a letter addressed to Nnamani, a known acolyte of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, said, the Enugu Senator must have mistaken him for someone else because the facts on ground do neither support nor justify his claims.

READ MORE: Enugu East: Nnamani Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Labour Party’s Senator-Elect

Obi’s letter read: “Throughout these electioneering campaigns, you have consistently cast aspersions on my person, despite my always being respectful to you as an elder brother, and never publicly or privately commenting negatively about you.

“I am really surprised that you as my dear elder brother would go out of the way in the exercise of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in our law to go into saying what he knows is not true.

“I find it very shocking that you had to label me as an ethnic and religious bigot and as one who indulges in a campaign of hatred.

“In this instance, I like to state unequivocally that I am the direct opposite of what you said in your statement and what my campaigns have been.