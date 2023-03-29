Rampaging Kidnappers Kill Two, Abduct Couple In Ogun Communities

The people of Kori-Oja and Bisodun villages in Ogun State’s Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, as well as neighbouring communities, are currently living in fear due to an increase in kidnapping incidents in the area.

According to The Punch, there were two reports of kidnappings in Kori-Oja village, while another case of abduction was recorded in Bisodun village on Monday.

A source who spoke to The Punch said that the kidnappers stormed Kori-Oja village and kidnapped four persons at different times.

READ ALSO: One Out Of Three Suspects Arrested For Gang-Rape In Adamawa

The source added that the abductors killed one of the abducted persons who tried to escape.

He hinted that the remaining three kidnapped persons were released by their abductors after they collected ransom.

The source said, “They kidnapped four people, and one of them popularly called Surveyor was killed when he tried to escape. The three others paid ransom before they were released.

“One of them paid over N100,000 while another one N88,000 before they were set free. The police have arrested some of them and they have been transferred to the headquarters in Abeokuta.”

The Punch also reported that the suspected kidnappers also on Monday invaded Bisodun village where a man and his wife were abducted.

It was gathered that a joint security operatives consisting of the police and local hunters engaged the abductors in a gun duel.

It was learnt that while the security operatives were able to foil the kidnap attempt, one of the hunters was killed during the gun battle, and one of the victims was shot in the thigh.

Some of the residents expressed fear, lamenting that reported cases of kidnapping made it difficult for people to go about their daily business.

A community leader in the Kori-Oja community, Solomon Adeniji, said the gunmen often attack the communities during twilight and in the early hours of the morning,

He urged security operatives to help found a lasting solution to the attacks

A resident of Bisodun village, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, said kidnappers are taking advantage of the low presence of security operatives to perpetrate evil in the community.

He said, “They came to our community yesterday, they kidnapped a couple. On their way out, the vigilante group engaged them in a crossfire; they were able to save the couple, but the kidnapper shot the wife in her thigh, they escaped and also killed one of the vigilante guys.

“Those of us who are tenants don’t know where to go or what to do. We have called on the police, the Amotekun Corps, the So-Safe Corps, vigilantes, and all of them. They have been doing their best though, but if this continues, people would start abandoning their property.

“It was one neighbouring village they attacked last week, and now they have invaded our community. I am sure they will not stop anytime soon, except the government come to our aid and ensure they are arrested.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the kidnap cases.

Oyeyemi also argued that kidnapping happened in Bisodun for the first time, promising that the kidnappers will be arrested soon.

He said, “I live in Bisodun village and that will be the first time we will be experiencing such things there.

“The kidnappers have not been arrested, but they were engaged. The local hunters and policemen went there and engaged them. They were able to rescue the couple. One of the hunters was shot, and the kidnappers too escaped with injuries.”