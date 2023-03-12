Reactions As Governor Sanwo-Olu Visits Harvesters Church, Shakes Hands With Members (Video)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stirred reactions on social media after he stood at the entrance of a church where he exchanged handshakes with the members after service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stormed the Harvester Church today, March 12, 2023, to worship with the church members.

READ ALSO: Train-BRT Crash: Sanwo-Olu Suspends Campaigns, Orders Civil Servants To Close 12pm Friday

The governor’s visit to the church sparked reactions from many netizens.

brodalanblow wrote: “I think we should be holding Election every year… these Politicians go dey work, imagine election don turn our Governor to meet n greet minister”

imjoeyofficial wrote: “Peter Obi is by far the best thing that has happened to Nigerian politic. Suddenly, every Politician wants the people’s approval. They now know the value of the electorate. Which ever way you look at it, it’s a win win for”

augustivity wrote: “This desperation and pressure is getting more annoying by the day!! See people already know who they want to vote for.. pls sir stop embarrassing your self”

chigozie_ehim1 wrote: “Eyaaaa. Sanwo-Olu nwanne m, we have decided to try the labour party from top to bottom. Start looking for another job oga. You can join Nollywood sef. If so doxology.”

korede_lagos wrote: “Sanwoolu is the most desperate politician alive today. He can do anything to get reelected. I pity him sha. It’s really good to have a formidable opposition. It helps to put those in power in check. If he’s reelected, he would do better (i can’t place a bet on this though).”

chinonye_mayoral wrote: “He’s doing too much already and now appears desperate and silly.. Advise him to rest and let the luckiest n best candidate win.”

gilexmorgan wrote: “All for votes. I’m very happy that some governors and public officeholders elected now sees that they can’t always force themselves in through the back door. E don RED”

surebossclothinz wrote: “The fear of LP is the beginning of wisdom. But Sanwo Olu don’t worry u will win Lagos”

Watch video below: