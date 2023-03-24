Rivers APC Accuses Gov Wike Of Sponsoring Electoral Violence

The Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state governor, Nyesom Wike, of electoral banditry in the just concluded governorship and state house of assembly election.

In a statement by the APC Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Emeka Beke and Mr. Darlington Nwauju, respectively, the party noted that the election was marred with intimidation, thugs attack, hijack of electoral materials, killings and other electoral offences.

The APC also alleged rigging masterminded by thugs allegedly working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in connivance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police.

The party expressed sadness that about four of its members died during the election, adding that two were still missing as at the time of this report.

“Last Saturday’s election in Rivers State was between APC and INEC, the police and Gov Wike’s PDP. There was no election in the real sense of it. INEC and the police brazenly worked together to install Gov Wike’s PDP candidates as winners of the election.

“As a party, we have repeatedly raised the alarm about how Gov Wike, using state resources that belong to Rivers people, to compromise key institutions like INEC and the police. What happened on Saturday was a systemic institutionalised rigging of the elections by Gov Wike with the supposed umpire, INEC and the police actively doing the bidding of Gov Wike.

READ MORE: PDP Crisis: Ayu Has Begun Mother Of All Political Wars, Ortom Won’t Appear Before Disciplinary Committee – Wike Replies PDP

“Gov Wike’s weak and feeble attempt to distance himself from the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu failed abysmally. No amount of spin can change the facts Nigerians know, which is that, there exist an unholy alliance between Gov Wike and the INEC chairman.

“Gov Wike is gloating that his PDP won election in Rivers State. But everyone knows that PDP did not win the election in Rivers State. PDP stole the election with the active connivance and participation of INEC and the police. They were brazenly and shamelessly allocated votes.

“May we remind Nigerians that the event of March 18th and 19th 2023, which witnessed the suppression of votes, bypass of BVAS, intimidation of voters, outright violence and brutal killings in Rivers State which clearly violates Section 125 and 128 of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), can never be forgotten or swept under the carpet by a million broadcasts.