Rivers Poll: APC Contesting Against INEC, Police; Not PDP – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is not contesting against the Peoples Democratic Party, but against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force.

Amaechi said this on Saturday while addressing journalists after casting his vote at Ward 8, Unit 17 in Ubima Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, he and some others opposed the reappointment of INEC’s national chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, but was recommended for reappointment by someone in the camp of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor of Rivers maintained that under such circumstances, one should not expect success in the election.

His words: “Some of us were opposed to the reappointment of Mahmood. The person who nominated him is Tinubu’s camp. So, what are you expecting? Success?

“Here in Rivers State, Mahmood Yakubu worked under Wike as Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

“So, what you are having in Rivers State is that APC, SDP and others are contesting elections not against PDP but against INEC, against police.”