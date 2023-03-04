Sani Abacha’s Son, Abdullahi, Is Dead

Abdullahi, the son of late former head of state, Sani Abacha, has died.

The announcement was made by his sister, Gumsu Abacha, via a tweet on Saturday.

According to the post, Abdullahi died in the early hours of the day.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha,” she wrote.

Gumsu said her younger brother died in his sleep.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers,” she added.

Abdullahi’s remains will be buried at Gudu cemetery later today after a prayer at the Central Mosque in Abuja, she adds.