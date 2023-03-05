Saudi, UAE Congratulate Tinubu, Anticipate Cordial Partnerships

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, King Salman has sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election.

Also, Saudi’s Persian Gulf neighbour, the United Arab Emirates has felicitated with the former Lagos state governor.

The two Arab countries joined the comity of nations that have felicitated with the President-elect over his success at the polls held on February 25.

According to Google News on Saturday, in his cable, King Salman expressed sincere felicitations of every success to Tinubu, wishing the government and the Nigerian people further progress and prosperity.

Also, the UAE President, Mohammed bin Zayed has congratulated Tinubu for emerging as the winner of the keenly contested presidential election.

This was made known in a Twitter message by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad Al Taffaq on Saturday.

The UAE leader also stated that his country looks forward to having cordial relations with Nigeria when Tinubu assumes power from 29th May, 2023.

“HH @MohamedBinZayed and @HHShkMohd congratulated President-Elect @officialABAT on winning the General Elections in Nigeria. We look forward to working together to advance the #UAE and #Nigeria cordial relations,” al Taffaq tweeted.