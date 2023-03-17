School Bus Conveying Children Summersaults In Lagos

A school bus conveying children of ages one to five, on Thursday, somersaulted and injured the passengers, in Lagos.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning in Surulere, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The driver of the bus, who also sustained injuries reportedly fled the scene, apparently for fear of a mob attack.

Dr Sanusi Olatunbosun, who was on duty, later told NAN: “Seven people were in the school bus, three had serious injuries while four had minor injuries.”

Olatunbosun said that all the victims were treated and placed on two-hour observation before they were discharged.

“They are all conscious and discharged in good condition,” he said.

Olatunbosun said that he advised the school to tell the children’s parents to closely observe them and report any symptoms such as dizziness, drowsiness, weakness and oversleeping.

Some youths at the accident scene pushed the school bus from the middle of the road to ease traffic.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency personnel also came to the accident scene to manage traffic.