Seyi Makinde Re-Elected For Second Term As Oyo State Governor

Governor Seyi Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Oyo state governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner today, March 19.

According to the results released, Makinde polled a total of 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 256,685 votes, while Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party secured 38,357 votes.