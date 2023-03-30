Shi’ite Protesters Storm Abuja, Call For Release Of El-Zakzaky’s Passport

Protesters on Thursday took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the travel ban placed on the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The protesters, believed to be followers of the Shi’ite leader, demanded the release of the International passports of El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenah, for a medical trip.

A Federal High Court in Abuja earlier Thursday, had rejected an application filed by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, asking the Department of State Services to release his passport and that of his wife.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that the Islamic cleric failed to prove that his passport was missing, despite the 10 exhibits provided by his lawyers, to prove that the DSS took the passports away, after his return from India in 2018.

The protesters were seen holding banners and placards that read, “Buhari must remove the travel ban on Sheikh El-Zakzaky.”

There have also been unconfirmed reports of shootings at the protests.

